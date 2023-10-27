19,988 public school teachers commit to a fair, honest BSKE, DepEd 11 says

Majority of BSKE winners to assume office after proclamation — ComelecMost of barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials are expected to assume office right after their proclamation on Oct. 30, according to the Commission on Elections. Read more ⮕

Red-tagging of BSKE bets in Iloilo slammedILOILO CITY – A Left-leaning group has condemned the red-tagging of candidates in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections here and the province of Iloilo. Read more ⮕

Senator urges protection for teachers serving as BSKE poll watchersThe Senate basic education panel chairperson stressed that teachers serving on poll duty will need 'full protection' for the BSKE, which has traditionally triggered incidents of politically motivated violence involving local aspirants. Read more ⮕

NEA to activate power situation monitoring system for BSKETHE National Electrification Administration (NEA) is set to activate its 24-hour power situation monitoring system on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE). Read more ⮕

LIST: Bank hours for BSKE, Undas holidaysNeed to do a bank transaction? Here's a list of bank operations you need to check as the country observes local polls and the Undas break next week. Read more ⮕

Dagsa ng mga pasahero inaasahan sa NAIA dahil sa BSKE, UndasInaasahang dadami ang mga pasahero sa Ninoy Aquino International Airport at iba pang transport terminals sa Biyernes. Read more ⮕