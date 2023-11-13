18-Year-Old Norwegian-Filipino Artist Hillari Alison Conlu Shares Her Musical Journey

In today’s music and entertainment industry, there is a wealth of talented and up-and-coming artists, spanning various age groups, from the young to those in their 30s and beyond. However, age is not a determining factor; what truly matters is the impact of your music and its ability to resonate with the audience. Many music artists have their own unique sources of inspiration, drawings from their surroundings, heartbreaks and even moments of joy.

Hillari Alison Conlu, an emerging 18-year-old Norwegian-Filipino artist, stands as a vivid example of how life experiences are the true wellspring of music, crediting these experiences for the soulfulness that defines her art., Hillari shared that her music is a reflection of her journey and emotions, allowing listeners to connect with the genuine and poetic storytelling in her songs. She was born in Norway and raised in both Oslo and Bacolod, her upbringing was a fusion of Western and Filipino influences. HILLARI recalls her early experiences with music, influenced by her grandmother’s encouragement to be an entertaine

