‘17m motorcycles running around sans registration’

LTO chief and Assistant Secretary for Land Transportation Vigor Mendoza said numerous motorcycles either have expired registrations or are still in the name of the original owners due to the failure of the new owners to apply for transfer of ownership after purchasing the vehicle.

“The number (8.5 million registered) may seem big, but there are more motorcycles in the streets. A lot of these are unregistered or have expired registration. We are looking at 16-17 million (unregistered motorcycles),” he said.As far back as 2003, Mendoza said, “there were 38 million four-wheeled vehicles and motorcycles on the road but only 13.9 million were registered, according to LTO data.

He warned that failure to transfer ownership of vehicles could cause problems if the vehicle is involved in an accident.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MLASTANDARD: Moment of truthDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Gratitude for enriching experienceDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Disability is no reason not to voteDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Ex-top cop is an ordinary voterDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Israel tanks advance into Gaza City; PH still backing two-state solutionDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Gas up; diesel, kerosene down todayDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕