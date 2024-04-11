15 Overseas Filipino Workers Injured in Taiwan Earthquake

The number of injured overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) during the 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Taiwan has increased to 15. All 15 OFWs have received initial medical treatment and have been discharged. Follow-up consultations and check-ups have been scheduled. The injured OFWs are currently recuperating in their respective company dormitories and accommodations. The Migrant Workers Office in Taipei (MWO-Taipei) is monitoring their conditions closely.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) works closely with the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) in monitoring the situation and helping the OFWs in the aftermath of the earthquake

Overseas Filipino Workers Earthquake Taiwan Injured Medical Treatment Recuperating

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MlaStandard / 🏆 20. in PH

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Taiwan’s bicycle industry gets big boost with Taiwan Excellence’s sponsorship of Tour de TaiwanDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Taiwan’s Bicycle Industry gets big boost with Taiwan Excellence’s sponsorship of Tour de TaiwanThe “Taiwan Excellence” initiative, executed by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) under the mandate of the Taiwan International Trade Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs (TITA), has long supported the “Tour de Taiwan,” an international cycling race around Taiwan that showcases Taiwan’s scenic beauty and industrial...

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Filipino Food Month Puts Spotlight on Filipino YouthThe Filipino Food Month is annually celebrated every April in compliance with the Presidential Proclamation 469 signed in 2018

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Filipino Worker Recounts Frightful Experience During Taiwan EarthquakeAn overseas Filipino worker (OFW) shares her terrifying experience during the magnitude 7.2 earthquake in Taiwan. She describes the fear and uncertainty they faced as the ceiling fell down and they embraced each other for safety.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Fourth Filipino hurt in Taiwan quakeThe Department of Migrant Workers has reported a fourth Filipino injured in the magnitude 7.4 earthquake that struck Taiwan on Wednesday.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

No Filipino casualties reported so far from Taiwan earthquake —MECOThere have been no Filipino casualties reported so far following the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that hit Taiwan on Wednesday morning, the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) said.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »