14,000 personnel deployed for Undas

Of the total figure, 2,990 government personnel are from the Philippine Coast Guard, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Bureau of Fire Protection and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and force multipliers.
Nartatez also conducted an inspection of terminal hubs and other places of convergence where people are expected to flock during the holiday break, including the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange and bus terminals in Quezon City.Nartatez reminded the public to avoid bringing prohibited items to cemeteries such as alcohol, sharp objects, firecrackers, gambling paraphernalia and other contraband.
Six traffic enforcers of the Land Transportation Office have been sacked after they were accused of extorting money from drivers... The unbeaten University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters breezed through their sixth straight win with a 73-57 drubbing of the Southwestern...
The defending champions University of the Visayas Green Lancers used an explosive opening assault to crush the Benedicto College Cheetahs, 69-46, and stay unscathed in five starts in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation,...r
Philippines Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕
Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕
Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕
Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕