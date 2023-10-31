14,000 personnel deployed for Undas

Of the total figure, 2,990 government personnel are from the Philippine Coast Guard, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Bureau of Fire Protection and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and force multipliers.

Nartatez also conducted an inspection of terminal hubs and other places of convergence where people are expected to flock during the holiday break, including the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange and bus terminals in Quezon City.Nartatez reminded the public to avoid bringing prohibited items to cemeteries such as alcohol, sharp objects, firecrackers, gambling paraphernalia and other contraband.

Six traffic enforcers of the Land Transportation Office have been sacked after they were accused of extorting money from drivers... The unbeaten University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters breezed through their sixth straight win with a 73-57 drubbing of the Southwestern...

The defending champions University of the Visayas Green Lancers used an explosive opening assault to crush the Benedicto College Cheetahs, 69-46, and stay unscathed in five starts in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation,...r

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABSCBNNEWS: LPA may dissipate as it moves closer to Bicol; rainy Undas in Metro Manila: PAGASAA low pressure area located 470 km east of Virac, Catanduanes as of 3:00 a.m., Tuesday is unlikely to develop into a tropical cyclone within 48 hours and may dissipate as it moves closer to the Bicol Region.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Ticket prices, seat plan: Asia Artists Award 2023 in PHTicket prices range from P3,000 to P25,000

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: Manila North, South cemeteries all set for UndasThe Manila North and Manila South cemeteries are ready for the expected large crowds this Undas.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Thousands flock to ports on eve of Undas 2023Thousands of travelers on Tuesday flocked to ports early on the eve of this year's Undas 2023, the Philippine Coast Guard said.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Should you pack an umbrella during Undas 2023?Heads up, Kapamilya! You may need to bring an umbrella when you visit cemeteries on All Saints' Day due to a large possibility of rain.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: Over 2K police to deployed in Manila for 'Undas'ABOUT 2,547 police will be deployed in the cemeteries in Manila for All Saints' Day on Wednesday.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕