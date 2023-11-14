136 PDLs 'overserved' maximum sentence due to confusion over GCTA implementation

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) revealed that 136 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) have 'overserved' their maximum sentence of 40 years but could not be released due to confusion over the implementation of the expanded Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA). BuCor Director-General Gregorio Catapang has submitted a position paper to the Supreme Court, urging them to revisit the law and its amended rules.

The Court's decision on September 15, 2021, denied the release of a murder convict under the GCTA. The Court stated that PDLs convicted of murder and other heinous crimes are not entitled to the benefit under the GCTA law

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.