130 Countries Pledge to Triple Renewable Energy Capacity by 2030

About 130 countries have pledged to triple their renewable energy capacity to 11,000 GW by 2030. This commitment aims to accelerate the world's transition to cleaner power and combat climate change. However, the challenge lies in replacing highly polluting coal power and serving growing cities, especially in risky countries. Renewable energy is seen as the fastest and most affordable way to achieve the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C.





rapplerdotcom » / 🏆 4. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Vatican to Replace Fossil Fuel Vehicles with Electric Cars by 2030The Vatican has announced plans to replace its fleet of fossil fuel vehicles with electric cars by 2030, in an effort to achieve carbon neutrality. The government body responsible for running the Vatican as a sovereign state has entered into an agreement with Volkswagen Group to renew the car fleet with electric vehicles.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Honda Aims to Reduce Traffic Collision Fatalities with Honda SensingHonda plans to equip all its new automobile models globally with Honda SENSING with a motorcycle detection function by 2030. The company aims to reduce global traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles by half by 2030.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Biden and Xi Meet in California, Pledge to Reduce TensionsUS President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping shook hands and pledged to reduce tensions between the superpowers at a high-stakes summit in California. They discussed bilateral and global issues, emphasizing the importance of preventing competition from escalating into conflict.

Source: ANCALERTS - 🏆 26. / 50 Read more »

Biden and Xi Meet in California, Pledge to Reduce TensionsUS President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping shook hands and pledged to reduce tensions between the superpowers at a high-stakes summit in California. They discussed bilateral and global issues, emphasizing the importance of preventing competition from escalating into conflict.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Money Pledges Stack Up at COP28 in DubaiMoney pledges stacked up at COP28 in Dubai as delegates sought to address the huge gap between what is needed in climate finance and the amounts so far on offer. Click the photo to read more:

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Oklahoma City Thunder beat Golden State Warriors in overtimeOklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren combined for 76 points Saturday as the Thunder erased an 18-point deficit to beat Golden State 130-123 in overtime, handing the Warriors a sixth straight NBA defeat.

Source: ANCALERTS - 🏆 26. / 50 Read more »