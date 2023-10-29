13,000 security personnel deployed for BSKE in Central Luzon

THE Police Regional Office-3 leads security personnel tapped to secure the barangay elections in Central Luzon.

They are composed of 10,949 Police Regional Office-3 personnel, 1,494 soldiers, 542 Bureau of Fire Protection personnel, and 198 Philippine Coast Guard men.Their deployment started on October 28 and will continue until ballot boxes are transferred to the municipal Commission on Elections office on Election Day.Meanwhile, police arrested 38 individuals for violating the election liquor ban in just six hours in Bulacan and Pampanga on Sunday, October 29.

Twenty-five are from Lubao, Pampanga; five from Guiguinto, and eight from the City of San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

Liquor ban in line with BSKE in Central Luzon setCAMP OLIVAS, City of San Fernando, Pampanga – Police reminded the people that a two-day liquor ban is in effect in Central Luzon on Sunday, October 29, and Monday, October 30, in line with the barangay elections. Read more ⮕

Amihan to bring light rains over northern, central Luzon: PAGASANorthern and central Luzon will experience cloudy skies and light rains due to the northeast monsoon or amihan, the state weather bureau said. Read more ⮕

FACT CHECK: Hindi totoo ang P5,000-P8,000 ayuda ng DSWD, DILGHindi totoong mamimigay ng P5,000 hanggang P8,000 na ayuda ang DSWD at DILG sa bawat residente ng barangay. Read more ⮕

'Amihan' to bring rain in Southern Luzon, fair weather over rest of PH -- PagasaPARTS of Southern Luzon are expected to experience heavy rain on Saturday due to the northeast monsoon or 'amihan,' the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said. Read more ⮕

Daikin maintains dominance in South Luzon with new showroomDesigned as a one-stop shop, training hub, and spare parts warehouse, the Daikin South Luzon Showroom offers the latest advancements in air conditioning technology. Read more ⮕

China escalating its bullying in West Philippine Sea?WHEN the attention of the international community was focused on the pandemic, China escalated its bullying tactics in the South China Sea, preventing rival claimants from exploiting the living and non-living resources of the sea they are entitled to under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos) despite China's claims being completely... Read more ⮕