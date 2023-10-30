12 dead in Indonesia from drinking bootleg alcohol

BANDUNG, Indonesia - A dozen Indonesians died and four were in critical condition after drinking illegal bootleg liquor, authorities said Monday, the latest deaths caused by home-made alcohol in the Muslim-majority country.

Most Indonesians practise a moderate form of Islam and alcohol is available in big cities, but high taxes make it expensive and some people can turn to potentially dangerous home-made liquor. The government-run Subang district general hospital in West Java province admitted 18 victims for"alcohol intoxication" on Saturday, said hospital spokesperson Wawan Gunawan.

"There are five people under observation and 11 people died (at the hospital)," Gunawan told AFP Monday, adding that the victims were aged between 16 and 45 years old.The victims died after buying the bootleg booze to be consumed at a wedding party on Saturday, according to a local police report.Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the incident, said Subang police chief Ariek Indra Sentanu. headtopics.com

Local media reported a thirteenth victim had died after their family requested an early discharge from the hospital, but Gunawan could not confirm their status. In 2018 more than 60 Indonesians died from drinking cheap home-made alcohol with police conducting raids across the country to arrest more than half a dozen vendors, including one who mixed mosquito repellent into his concoction.

What can Filipinos expect on BSKE on Monday?Five years after the 2018 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, Filipinos will once again select a new set of village and youth officials on Monday, Oct. 30. What can they expect on Election Day? Read more ⮕

PNVF holds full-packed Challenge Cup on Monday at Rizal Memorial ColiseumTHE Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) holds the Challenge Cup that’s bursting at the seams with 37 teams—20 men and 17 women—starting on Monday (November 6) at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum. Read more ⮕

Comelec kicks off pilot mall voting for BSKE 2023Voting here in a Quezon City mall kicked off promptly at 7 a.m. Monday. Read more ⮕

SB19 to bring 'Pagtatag' tour to Singapore, Japan, Thailand, DubaiP-pop boy group SB19 announced Monday new tour dates for its 'Pagtatag' concert. Read more ⮕

Violence mars election day in BARMM provincesZAMBOANGA CITY: Over a dozen people were killed and wounded in separate gun attacks on Monday, October 30, in southern Philippines where voters trooped to polling precincts to elect their village officials. Read more ⮕

Mission accomplished! Team Philippines finishes 9th overall in the Asian Para GamesThe Philippines seized 10 gold medals in the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China, matching its gold haul from the 2018 edition of the tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia. Read more ⮕