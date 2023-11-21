12.1 Million Filipino Families Considered Themselves Poor in Q3 2023

An estimated 12.1 million Filipino families considered themselves poor in the third quarter of 2023, down from 13.2 million in the previous quarter, a recent survey conducted by the OCTA Research group showed. Results of the Sept. 30 to Oct. 4 survey released yesterday showed that self-rated poverty was at 46 percent, down four points from the 50 percent obtained in a similar survey conducted in July.

Based on the latest survey, those who said they were “not poor” increased from nine percent to 13 percent, while those who cannot say if they are poor or not decreased from 41 percent to 40 percent. Some 56 percent of the respondents said the country’s state of poverty was the same as before, with 12 percent saying it improved and 29 percent saying it worsened. According to OCTA, the decrease in self-rated poverty was due to a significant drop among respondents in Balance Luzon





