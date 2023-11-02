115 Filipinos in Gaza want to be repatriated — DFA

“We are waiting for Israel’s Authority for the Filipinos to be allowed in,” DFA Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega said in an interview with ANC.On November 1, Egyptian authorities allowed 500 foreigners and dual citizens to pass through Rafah. These include two Filipino doctors from Doctors Without Borders (MFS).

However, the two doctors will not be returning to the Philippines and will be deployed elsewhere, according to De Vega. On October 30, 60 Filipinos from Israel have successfully returned to the country making it the fourth batch of Overseas Filipino Workers to be repatriated.



