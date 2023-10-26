112 Basilan cops to serve as electoral board members

THE police is designating 112 personnel to serve as members of the Special Electoral Board during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) in three municipalities and three villages in one of the two cities in Basilan province, an official said Thursday, October 26, 2023.This was announced by Police Colonel Carlos Madronio, Basilan police director, during the Provincial Peace and Order Council meeting chaired by Basilan Governor Jim Hataman-Salliman on Thursday, October 26.

Madronio said the 112 policemen wil servel as Special Electorate Board members in the municipalities of Al-Barka, Tabuan-Lasa and Ungkaya Pukan and in three villages in Lamitan City.He said they will serve in place of the teachers who refused to render election duty on October 30 for fear of their security.The threat on the security is the existence of family feud or known as “rido” in the three towns and three villages.

