110 motorists apprehended for using EDSA busway in QC

A motorcycle rider was penalized for driving without a license and for failing to produce the official receipt and certificate of registration of his motorcycle, which was impounded. "I'll also request ng affidavit of loss kaso nga lang po holidays tapos I need to go to work kasi nga night shift. And I just had no choice. It's understandable naman po and they are just doing their jobs," the motorist said.
Some motorists, including six police personnel, a military officer and a government employee, admitted that they passed through the exclusive bus lane to avoid heavy traffic.Deputy I-ACT chief Ret. Colonel Isaias Espino reminded private motorists that the EDSA Bus lane is strictly reserved for city buses and vehicles used for emergency response such as ambulances, fire trucks, and police patrol cars.
Philippines Headlines
