10ID enforces strict security measures

The 10th Infantry Division (10th ID) announced on October 25, 2023, that they are implementing stringent security measures for the Barangay Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) within their jurisdiction. This involves deploying 400 personnel from their agency as part of their second activation of the Election Duty Battalion (EDBn).

He said, 'The Election Duty Battalion is provisional, gi-create nato ni sya purposely for election duty and ang personnel ani gikan sa Infantry Battalions and Brigades. They will make sure that the election is safe, secure, peaceful, and credible. Pero ang kaning mga personnel adunay mga respective tasking (The Election Duty Battalion is a provisional unit created specifically for election duty, and its personnel are sourced from Infantry Battalions and Brigades.

