100 BSKE candidates told to explain early campaigning

AT LEAST 100 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) candidates in Mandaue City accused of premature campaigning were already served notices to explain, according to a Commission on Elections (Comelec)-Mandaue official.Lawyer Anna Fleur Gujilde, election officer head of Comelec- Mandaue, told SunStar Cebu Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, that the notices will also be sent to the Comelec central office in Manila for investigation.

The size of the poster areas shall not exceed 12 by 16 feet or its equivalent.As per Comelec guidelines, Gujilde said posters should be 2x3 feet (ft.) in size and be placed only beside public places, such as public markets, barangay halls, and gymnasiums, except schools, pinned on made-up billboards.Additionally, posters that are not standalone, having a maximum size or lesser of 2x3 ft., and put together side by side to form a collage-like poster exceeding 2x3 ft.

