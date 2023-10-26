100 BSKE bets in Mandaue served notice to explain

AT LEAST 100 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) candidates in Mandaue City who were accused of premature campaigning were already served notices to explain.Lawyer Anna Fleur Gujilde, election officer of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Mandaue, told SunStar Cebu on Thursday, October 26, 2023, that the notices will be sent to the Comelec Central Office in Manila for investigation.

As per Comelec guidelines, posters should be 2x3 feet in size and are placed only beside public places, such as public markets, barangay halls, and gymnasiums, except schools, and pinned on made-up billboards.

