MANILA, Philippines – An elderly inmate who voted on Monday, October 30, said that when he gets out, he would also want to run in the barangay and(so I can share the cruel consequences of drugs),” he said in Filipino from the male dormitory of the Manila City Jail.This is ten years in the making, as the last time that Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) were allowed to vote in the local elections was in 2013 when 6,748 prisoners voted. This year, a record 29,171 PDLs can vote nationwide.

But Comelec resolution 9371, from 2012 and affirmed by the High Court in 2022, now even allows those convicted of crimes involving disloyalty to the government if their conviction is on appeal.

Abalos said barangay officials can help with skills assessments and trainings for inmates about to get out, so they can be reintegrated smoothly.The barangay’s role in the abuses in Duterte’s drug war has been questioned before. headtopics.com

“We are going around about this, let’s not brand – not because a person has done something doesn’t mean they cannot change. It shouldn’t be that way. As much as possible, the community should embrace them,” said Abalos.

MANUAL. Eighty-five Persons Deprived of Liberty exercise their voting rights in the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, at the Consolacion Municipal Jail in Cebu, on October 30, 2023.