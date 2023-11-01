10 Filipinos in Gaza stay out of reach after network disruption — DFA

De Vega said that the 126 Filipinos they have made contact with are safe and unharmed. However, they are running low on food and water, suggesting the need to move them to the Rafah border for more supplies.

“Hindi naman sila nagugutom pero alam nilang kapag tumagal pa ‘to eh at saka hindi dumami ang papasok na humanitarian aid, ay baka magsimula nang magkaroon ng severe lack of water and food (They are not starving, but if this continues and aid does not increase, they could face a severe shortage of food and water),” the DFA official said.

“Marami talagang hindi tatawid kasi ang sinasabi ng mga Filipina na may asawang Palestinians, hindi sila tatawid kung hindi kasama ang asawa nila. Wala pang garentiya ang Egypt na tatanggap sila ng Palestinian nationals. Gusto nila ang mga sugatan lang,” he said.

