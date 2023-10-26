10 Chinese arrested as Customs foils theft attempt at Pasay warehouse

Customs agents foiled the attempted theft of seized goods in a Pasay warehouse and arrested 77 individuals, 10 of them Chinese nationals.

Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) Director Verne Enciso said the operation was augmented by the CIIS-Manila International Container Port (CIIS-MICP). During the operation, Customs agents caught the suspects breaking the seal and carrying the forfeited illicit goods from the upper floors down to the ground floor.

Commissioner Bien Rubio said the suspects were immediately instructed to stop the activity, and would soon undergo inquest proceedings. Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence Juvymax Uy assured that all forfeited items were accounted for through a verification conducted on the spot. headtopics.com

