1 to 2 storms in November, Pagasa says

For December, the state weather bureau said generally below normal in most parts of Luzon while most of Visayas and Mindanao will likely receive near-normal rainfall. 'In this month, there would be a 40 - 45 percent probability for below normal in most parts of the country,' it added.

