1 to 2 storms in November, Pagasa says

MANILA, Philippines: The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Thursday that at least one to two tropical cyclones will likely enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) in November.

For December, the state weather bureau said generally below normal in most parts of Luzon while most of Visayas and Mindanao will likely receive near-normal rainfall. 'In this month, there would be a 40 - 45 percent probability for below normal in most parts of the country,' it added.

