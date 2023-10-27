1 million free HK$100 dining vouchers up for grabs in HK

If you’re planning to visit Hong Kong, better do so from November through December, because Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is giving away one million free “Hong Kong Night Treats” dining vouchers, each valued at HK$100, during this period.

This initiative is in line with HKTB’s “Night Vibes Hong Kong” campaign, which sets the stage for an exhilarating line-up of evening extravaganzas, a series of night-time events, with promotions intertwined with vibrant Chinese and Western festivals.

The popular “Hong Kong WinterFest” will also be celebrated with the giant Christmas tree adorning Victoria Harbour, making it a must-visit Christmas photo spot. From November 2023 to January 2024, visitors to Hong Kong can enjoy a special offer for an open-top bus night tour to experience the city’s enchanting nighttime beauty. Tourists can purchase a HK$20 ticket at bus terminals for an unforgettable journey on one of three designated routes after 6 p.m. These routes will take passengers through popular attractions and iconic landmarks on Hong Kong Island and in Kowloon. headtopics.com

The year will culminate in the countdown celebrations featuring spectacular fireworks display across Victoria Harbour. While the “Hong Kong Night Treats” cannot be used for the following October events, they are certainly not to be missed. From October 15, visitors can take photos with the whimsical and creative Halloween-themed décor at HKTB visitor centers, MTR stations, sight-seeing transport facilities and various hot spots across the city.

