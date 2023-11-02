1 dead, 2 hurt in motorcycles collision in Toledo

Police have not identified the fatality yet, but injured were Kent Oliver Villarta, 19, a resident of Barangay Cambang-ug, Toledo City, and Chris Rabanes Racaza, 19, of Barangay Dumlog, Toledo.Villarta was the one driving the motorcycle, while Racaza was his backrider.The impact of the collision resulted in the death of the other motorcycle driver. He was pronounced dead on the spot.
