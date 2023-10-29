1 dead, 10 hurt as van rams backhoe in Quezon

A VAN crashed into a backhoe in Quezon on Sunday, October 29. The driver was killed and 10 passengers were injured. (Photo via Danny Estacio)Injured were passengers Alfredo Abelba, 27; Dave Edrinal, 23; Robert Edrinal, 27; Rachell Edrinal; Noel Oballa, 44; George Rebilla, Jerico Ajiba, Erwin Ajila, 46; Alfredo Abellada, 28, and Darwin Asia.

Police said the van with license plates USO-656 was headed to the direction of Unisan when it crashed into the backhoe parked unattended on the road. Alfredo and his passengers were taken to the Unisan Community Medicare Hospital where he was declared dead.

