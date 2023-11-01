The price of potatoes has risen, but is expected to normalize because of the harvest, which is seen to augment the supply... Inflation in the Philippines likely eased in October with the reversal in rice price hikes expected to have kicked in, UK-based...

King Gallardo hit a clutch 3-pointer in the closing seconds to lift the New Era University Hunters to a pulsating 63-61 victory...Nueva Ecija will not roll over and fold as if it’s not the reigning MPBL king for a reason.Sporting all-around plays in the past week, both Kevin Quiambao and Tantoy Ferrer emerged as the biggest factors in the streaking runs of the De La Salle Green Archers and the UST Growling Tigresses, respectively.

