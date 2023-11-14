1.3 million adults in Germany suffer from gambling disorder, report says

Approximately 1.3 million adults in Germany suffer from a gambling disorder and a further 3.3 million show initial signs of gambling addiction, according to a new report presented by the country's Federal Drugs Commissioner Burkhard Blienert on Monday. According to "The Gambling Atlas," which draws on data compiled in 2021, 30% of German adults gamble. The figure represents a reduction on the 55% calculated in 2007, but the report nevertheless found that 7.

7% of adults suffer financial, social or health problems associated with addition. "Gambling rarely makes participants happy," said Commissioner Blienert on Monday, presenting the report in Berlin. "Gambling is a disease," added Christina Rummel of the German Center for Addiction Issues (DHS). Young men and migrants most at risk The report, published jointly by the Institute for Interdisciplinary Addiction and Drug Research in Hamburg, the German Centre for Addiction Issues in Hamm and the Gambling Research Department at the University of Bremen, provides a general overview of the state of gambling in Germany

