Rashford benched in the League Cup match against Newcastle

04.11.2023 11:19:00 Aftenposten 1 min.

According to ten Hag, it was not a form of punishment, just rotation. When asked if Rashford lacks the mentality ten Hag demands, the Dutchman responds: - That's not right. He is very motivated to do the right things. I know how much effort he puts into it. He is fully with us, says ten Hag.