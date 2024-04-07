Norwegian Government Proposes Historic Increase in Defence Spending

The Norwegian Government is proposing to parliament a historic increase in defence spending with 600 billion kroner over the next 12 years, from this year to 2036 (approx. 60 billion USD). It is a historic boost for the Armed Forces . All services of the Norwegian Armed Forces will be strengthened, with more personnel and new capabilities. Ventyr SN II AS won the auction for the allocation of a project area for offshore wind in Sørlige Nordsjø II.

Following a successful auction, it is Ventyr SN II AS, owned by Parkwind and Ingka-group, who will be the first to develop offshore wind in Sørlige Nordsjø II. The winning bid in the auction is 115 øre/kWh. Two bidders participated in the auction. 'The security situation nationally and internationally require that we strengthen our defence now. Norway will meet NATO's 2% guideline this year. Norwegian and allied security is not to be taken for granted. We face a more dangerous and more unpredictable Russia for many years to com

Norwegian Government Defence Spending Armed Forces Personnel Capabilities Ventyr SN II AS Offshore Wind Sørlige Nordsjø II Auction NATO Security Russia

Norge Siste Nytt, Norge Overskrifter

Vi har oppsummert denne nyheten slik at du kan lese den raskt. Er du interessert i nyhetene kan du lese hele teksten her. Les mer:



Regjeringen / 🏆 15. in NO

Similar News:Du kan også lese nyheter som ligner på denne som vi har samlet inn fra andre nyhetskilder.

John Fredriksens Norwegian Property kjøper Equinor-bygget på FornebuEiendomsselskapet overtar eiendommen for én krone.

Kilde: StvAftenblad - 🏆 30. / 51 Les mer »

Norwegian-fly mottok bombetrusselTV 2 Nyheter Livestudio - Siste nytt i dag

Kilde: TV 2 Nyhetene - 🏆 29. / 51 Les mer »

Norwegian-fly på vei til Sola mottok bombetrusselSiste nytt fra Dagbladet: Et Norwegian-fly som var på vei fra København til Sola måtte torsdag kveld returnere på grunn av en bombetrussel. - Vi kan bekrefte at det har vært e...

Kilde: dagbladet - 🏆 2. / 68 Les mer »

Norwegian-fly på vei til Sola måtte snu etter å ha mottatt bombetrusselEt Norwegian-fly som var på vei fra København til Sola, måtte torsdag kveld returnere på grunn av en bombetrussel.

Kilde: Nettavisen - 🏆 1. / 68 Les mer »

Norwegian-fly mottok bombetrussel: Måtte snuEtter en bombetrussel mot et Norwegian-fly, måtte både dette flyet og et SAS-fly snu og lande på Kastrup lufthavn i København.

Kilde: dagbladet - 🏆 2. / 68 Les mer »

Folketrygdfondet flagger i NorwegianFolketrygdfondet har kjøpt 5 millioner aksjer i Norwegian.

Kilde: Finansavisen - 🏆 26. / 51 Les mer »