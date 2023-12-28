Zero budget for exercise raises concern

Seventeen years after the last national headcount was held in 2006 and the one slated for 2023 by the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari was twice postponed, there are fears that the exercise may not be held next year as anticipated. These concerns are heightened by the recent revelation at the Senate that no provision was made for the National Population Commission (NPC) in the 2024 budget for the agency to conduct the census.

Members of the Senate Committee on Appropriations expressed shock when they were informed that there was no provision for the scheduled 2024 population and housing census in next year’s budget. The chairman, Senate Committee on NPC, Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central), told his colleagues about the development when he presented a report on the NPC 2024 budget to the collating committe





