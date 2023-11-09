Zenith Tech Fair: Future Forward 3.0

The third edition of the Zenith Tech Fair, tagged “Future Forward 3.0”, is set to be held on Wednesday, 22 November and Thursday, 23 November, 2023, at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, from 8.00 AM to 6.00 PM daily.

The two-day fair will showcase leading technology innovations that cut across different aspects of life, such as Artificial Intelligence, Contactless Payments, Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, FinTech, Data Analytics, Financial Intelligence, and communication technologies. The event will feature pitch sessions to identify innovative startups, panel discussions, master-classes and exhibitions. Among the plethora of activities lined up, the event will feature a welcome address by Mr Jim Ovia, founder and chairman of Zenith Bank and opening remarks by Mr Ebenezer Onyeagwu, Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank Plc and Chairman, Body of Banks’ CEOs, Nigeria, as well as Dame Adaora Umeoji, Deputy Managing Director of Zenith Bank Pl





