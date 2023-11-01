Zenith Bank’s Q3 profit hits N505 billion

The bank also achieved a remarkable triple-digit growth of 114 per cent from N620.6 billion reported in third quarter 2022 to N1.33 trillion in third quarter 2023. This performance demonstrates the Group’s resilience and strong market share despite a very challenging macroeconomic environment.

The growth in the topline arose from both interest and non-interest income. Interest income grew in the current period by 72 per cent to N670.9 billion from N390.8 billion in third quarter 2022, while non-interest income grew by 186 per cent from N212 billion to N607.2 billion.

The non-interest income growth is largely driven by the revaluation gain due to the unification of exchange rates during the year. The cost-to-income ratio reduced from 55.8 per cent in third quarter 2022 to 37.8 per cent in the current period.

Total assets grew by 48 per cent from N12.3 trillion to N18.2 trillion in the period ended 30 September 2023, mainly driven by growth in customers’ deposits. Customers’ deposits grew by 49per cent from N8.98 trillion in December 2022 to N13.38 trillion in September 2023. The growth in customers’ deposits cuts across both corporate and retail segments with the savings portfolio (all currencies) growing from N2.7 trillion in December 2022 to N4.6 trillion in September 2023.

Zenith Bank’s track record of excellent performance has continued to earn the brand numerous awards including being recognised as the Number One Bank in Nigeria by Tier-1 Capital, for the 14th consecutive year, in the 2023 Top 1000 World Banks Ranking published by The Banker Magazine; Best Commercial Bank, Nigeria, for three consecutive years from 2021 to 2023, in the World Finance Banking Awards.

