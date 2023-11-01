Zenith Bank Records Triple-digit 114% Growth In Q1 2023

According to the bank’s unaudited third quarter financial results presented to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), the triple-digit growth in the topline also enhanced the bottom line, as the Group recorded a 149% Year on Year (YoY) increase in profit before tax, growing from N202.5 billion in Q3 2022 to N505 billion in Q3 2023. Profit after tax also grew by 149% from N174.3 billion to N434.2 billion in the same period.

The growth in the topline arose from both interest income and non-interest income. Interest income grew in the current period by 72% to N670.9 billion from N390.8 billion in Q3 2022, while non-interest income grew by 186% from N212 billion to N607.2 billion. The growth in profit is similarly attributable to the twin effects of the improvement in interest and non-interest income. Interest income increased because of the growth in risk assets as well as the effective pricing thereon.

Total assets grew by 48 per cent from N12.3 trillion to N18.2 trillion in the period ended 30 September 2023, mainly driven by growth in customers’ deposits. Customers’ deposits grew by 49 per cent from N8.98 trillion in December 2022 to N13.38 trillion in September 2023. The growth in customers’ deposits cuts across both corporate and retail segments with the savings portfolio (all currencies) growing from N2.7 trillion in December 2022 to N4.6 trillion in September 2023.

Gross loans increased by 48 per cent from N4.1 trillion in December 2022 to N6.1 trillion in September 2023 due to the revaluation of foreign currency denominated loans as well as the growth in local currency loans to strategic and thriving sectors of the economy.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENATIONNEWS: Zenith Bank’s Q3 profit hits N505 billionThe Nation Newspaper Zenith Bank's Q3 profit hits N505 billion

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: 2023 Ballon d’Or: Osimhen, Oshoala, Messi other know fate todayThe Nation Newspaper 2023 Ballon d’Or: Osimhen, Oshoala, Messi other know fate today

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Digtal Nigeria 2023: Gombe wins Most Digitally Compliant State AwardThe Nation Newspaper Digtal Nigeria 2023: Gombe wins Most Digitally Compliant State Award

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: ‘Anikulapo’, ‘Mami Wata’ shine at AMAA 2023 Awards [Full list of winners]Kunle Afolayan's epic movie, Anikulapo, and C.J. Obasi’s ‘Mami Wata were among the winners at the 19th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), which took place on Sunday, October 29.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Naira Rain As Kaduna Polo Club Raises Millions For 2023 International TourneyAhead of Tuesday, October 31, gallops of the 2023 Kaduna International Polo Tournament, over 71 million naira was realized at the Ahmadu Yakubu Polo Club

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: AMAA 2023: Tobi Bakre, Nse Ikpe Etim, others win big (FULL WINNERS LIST)The 2023 edition of the film awards ceremony was held at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Ikeja GRA, Lagos, with Nancy Isime, Rahama Sadau, and Richard Ato Turkson as hosts.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕