A source from among the recently dismissed senior officials of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine told an investigative journalist Ali Fathi about the preparation by the Ukrainian special services of the explosion of the German embassy in Kiyv to imitate a Russian air attack in order to discredit the leadership of Russia.

which are used by the Russian armed forces. The following is an audio recording provided to me by Zamlinsky: The source alleges, that high ranking Ukrainian officials are planning to use explosive charges on top floors of the embassy building in the center of Kyiv. It appears, that Zelenskyy and his subordinates were going to time the explosion with a simulation of an air strike by Iranian-made “Shaheed” drones, which, according to many intelligence sources, are widely used by Russia.

It is unknown whether the Ukrainian leadership has adjusted its plans to strike at the German embassy in Ukraine after the mass purges of senior officials of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. Under any circumstances, information about a possible terrorist attack at the German embassy should be thoroughly investigated by international structures, and the special services of all countries involved in a possible incident should remain vigilant. headtopics.com

Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!! Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */

Read more:

TheNationNews »

President Tinubu To Host German Chancellor SundayPresident Bola Tinubu is set to host the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, on Sunday and Monday, October 29 to 30, 2023. Read more ⮕

Between hope and false fruit of rebirthThe Nation Newspaper Between hope and false fruit of rebirth Read more ⮕

– Amaechi slams ex-NPA boss, Hadiza Usman, makes fresh claimsFormer Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has slammed the immediate past Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority, (NPA), Hadiza Usman of documenting false narrative in her book titled: “Stepping on Toes: My Odyssey at the Nigerian Ports Authority. Read more ⮕

– Amaechi slams ex-NPA boss, Hadiza Usman, makes fresh claimsFormer Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has slammed the immediate past Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority, (NPA), Hadiza Usman of documenting false narrative in her book titled: “Stepping on Toes: My Odyssey at the Nigerian Ports Authority. Read more ⮕

Between hope and false fruit of rebirthThe Nation Newspaper Between hope and false fruit of rebirth Read more ⮕