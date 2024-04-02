Zamfara State Governor Denies Borrowing N14.26 Billion

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, denies borrowing N14.26 billion as reported by the Debt Management Office (DMO). He clarifies that the debt was part of a loan taken by the previous administration.

No loans have been borrowed since he assumed office.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



thecableng / 🏆 2. in NG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘We never applied for N14.26bn loans’ - Zamfara governor faults DMO reportNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Zamfara State Governor Declares State of Emergency in EducationGovernor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, prioritizes education to improve the state's education ranking.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Zamfara governor pushes for federal support in completing state’s vital dam projectsZamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, advocates for swift action from the Federal Government to finalize dam projects, crucial for water supply and agricultural growth. Read more about the governor's plea and the response from the Minister of Water Resources.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Zamfara denies taking N14.2 billion loan reported by DMOThe Zamfara government on Monday denied taking a N14.2 billion loan, as indicated in a report by the Debt Management Office (DMO).

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Zamfara gov’t clarifies DMO report on loans, says It didn’t borrow N14.26bnZamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal refutes allegations of borrowing N14.26 billion, clarifying the state's financial position amidst reports from the Debt Management Office. Read more for insights into the state's debt situation.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Zamfara governor issues executive order banning tinted glasses, unlabelled bread, petrol saleZamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, signs Executive Orders targeting insecurity issues, including banning tinted glasses, unlabelled bread, and excessive petrol sale. Read more about the measures implemented to address security challenges.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »