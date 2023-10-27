Zamfara NSCDC partners NAPTIP in fight against human trafficking, child abuse, others

This was disclosed in a press statement signed by the spokesperson of the command, Ikor Oche. According to the statement, Commandant Sani Mustapha stated this when he hosted the State Commander of NAPTIP, Mr. Aliyu Sarkin Sudan at the State Command's Headquarters, Gusau. The Commandant averred that all it would take to support the activities of NAPTIP by the Corps were already in place.

“The Corps under the able leadership of the Commandant General, Dr Abubakar Ahmed Audi has graciously established the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit which is working closely with NAPTIP in the fight against Trafficking in Persons and other gender-based violence related offences”, he added. Responding, Mr. Aliyu A. Sarki Sudan, the State Commander of NAPTIP, extolled the doggedness of the Corps in the fight against Gender-Based Violence and other related offences, especially in Zamfara State.

