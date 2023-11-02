Zamfara in a season of a post-election loss disorder

The symptoms of post-election loss disorder include incoherent political ramblings passed off as active opposition and the peddling of lies as currency and wishful thinking as reality. Institutions and individuals struggling with post-election loss disorder are always on the prowl or lurking in the dark alley of their imaginations to concoct vicious falsehoods and attempt to brazenly pass them off as facts.
Thankfully, the people of Zamfara who saw through the veil of deception and castle of lies that’s the APC before and during the election have refused to let their guards down. The people of Zamfara understand that with APC, it’s like keeping lion as a pet. It’s always a matter of time before you become its meal. No wonder the party and its prime movers were humiliated and defeated in 2023.
And this is quite sad considering the fact that the people of Zamfara have been very generous to APC, despite their long years of glaring failure, until the party hit the self-destruct button by fronting Bello Matawalle who, even by APC’s standards, lacks the attribute of a leader.
Such has been the extent of their folly and fear. For this, I only feel pity for them. I mean, except for the extremely patriotic, it is akin to driving a hot iron through one’s heart to see others succeeding where they failed so fantastically.
I believe this to be the only logical explanation why the APC and its failed governorship candidate in the last election continue to obsess over a role they had for such a long time but did nothing with it, or more correctly, didn’t know what to do with it.
