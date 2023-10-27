Zamfara Govt Shuts Maru Market After Bandits’ Attack

The invaders stormed the area in the early hours of Friday and shot sporadically to scare residents.

They were said to have arrived at the LG in large numbers heavily armed.Alleged N6.9bn Fraud: EFCC Resumes Trial Of Fayose, Narrates How Obanikoro Gave Fmr Ekiti Gov N1.2bn

Ex-Zamfara govt officials clear air on alleged missing N70bnFormer government officials in Zamfara State have clarified issues surrounding the alleged missing N70 billion from the state government’s account. The former Commissioner of Finance and Economic Planning, Mr Rabiu Garba, and former Commissioner of Information, Mr Ibrahim Dosara, made the clarification on Thursday while briefing the media in Abuja. Read more ⮕

Bandits attack Zamfara community, kill three before arrival of troopsGunmen suspected to be bandits in the early hours of Friday attacked Nasarawa community in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State, killing three villagers. Read more ⮕

Insecurity: Zamfara Youths Lament Governor’s Frequent Trips AbroadThe Zamfara Youth Alliance for Good Governance, has condemned Governor Dauda Lawal’s alleged absence from the state, especially during times of crisis. Read more ⮕

Insecurity: Zamfara Islamic cleric advocates collective effort of NigeriansA former Commissioner of Religious Affairs and Chief Imam of Muslims Foundation Jumuat Mosque in Zamfara State, Sheikh Muhammad Sani Tukur Jangebe, has advocated unity among Nigerians to end security challenges affecting the country. Read more ⮕

Former Zamfara officials accuse Dauda Lawal of 'extra-budgetary spending', call for impeachmentNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

NAF airstrikes kill over 100 terrorists in Niger, ZamfaraThe Defence Headquarters has disclosed that troops have eliminated more than 100 terrorists in air interdictions carried out on the border between Niger and Zamfara states. The director of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Read more ⮕