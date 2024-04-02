Zamfara Government Restricts Movement Along Borders to Tackle Kidnapping

The Zamfara government has ordered “immediate restriction” of movement along the state’s borders with Katsina and Sokoto from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Manir Haidara, Zamfara commissioner for information and culture, announced the development on Thursday. The commissioner said the decision was taken at the state security council meeting held to address activities of bandits on the highways.

“As from today, the state government has ordered restriction of movement along Yankara border of Zamfara with Katsina state and Bimasa Zamfara border with Sokoto state from 7:00p.m to 6:00a.m daily,” Haidara said.“This is to tackle the incessant kidnapping of travellers along the Sokoto-Gusau-Funtua highway. “This is part of the state government’s measures to reduce and address kidnapping activities by bandits, especially along highways in the state.”“Security agencies are directed to monitor the two borders and ensure full compliance,” he adde

