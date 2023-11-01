Zamfara ex-governor, Matawalle, debunks allegation of fraud under his administration

In a statement by his Media Coordinator, Ibrahim Dosara, yesterday, the former governor described the situation as unfortunate that despite the number of consultant professors in Zamfara State Government, “The team could not understand the essence of governance in the protection of life and property of citizens and to initiate projects for the development of the state, but rather leading the government in desperate fault-finding, deceitful and misleading the public to be convinced at all cost...

He also described the action as “shameless, annoying and disappointing that a government being headed by a ‘Dr’ and ran by consultant professors, are always into committing perjury against the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria just to indict and tarnish the hard-earned reputation of a man who proved his worth and integrity before the public.”

ASJ’s Executive Director, GamjiGuana Joseph, who stated this during a media briefing in Abuja, claimed that the group was astonished to find out from the CCB that the governor is worth far more than the aforementioned amount of money.

It, however, gave the governor one week ultimatum to offer explanation on his wealth, else would be forced to mobilise Nigerians and people of Zamfara State to stage a protest march to the National Assembly to enable the authorities and international agencies conduct proper probe on the matter.

Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has said change will not come until Nigerians destroy the structure of criminal enterprises established by politicians. He also lamented the purchase of vehicles worth N160 million for each federal lawmaker at a time when “people are suffering”.

