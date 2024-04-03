Youth Council Faction Expresses Concern Over Political Impasse in Rivers State

A faction of the National Youth Council of Nigeria in Rivers State has expressed worry over the political impasse in the state, saying that the situation can create a loophole for the government not to be accountable to the people.

The Chairman of the faction, Nwisabari Samuel at a press briefing in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, urged Governor Siminalayi Fubara to honour in totality President Tinubu’s peace accord by resubmitting the 2024 Appropriation Bill to the Martin Amaewhule led House of Assembly for effective implementation of the state fiscal policy. Samuel, on behalf of his group declared their support for the State House of Assembly, hailing the actions of the legislators which he says are necessary to close administrative gaps and check the excesses of the executive arm of government.He advised the governor not to be hoodwinked by the advice of those he called praise-singers, saying they will abandon him in difficult time

