Your book is full of lies, Amaechi replies ex-NPA boss Hadiza Usman

Ms Usman, in her book titled: “Stepping on Toes: My Odyssey at the Nigerian Ports Authority” launched in April, detailed her experiences and challenges as the head of the NPA and the accusations that led to her removal as the head of the government agency.

Mr Amaechi, then the minister supervising the NPA, had alleged that the NPA failed to remit about N165 billion operating surpluses into the Consolidated Revenue Fund Account of the federation. She would later write in the book that Mr Amaechi simply wanted her out of the NPA at all cost due to personal grudges.Addressing the allegations in the book for the first time, Mr Amaechi said he had spent the past months contemplating on whether or not he should respond because “the lies were just too many.”

Mr Amaechi said Mr Buhari, then the president, endorsed her removal because the panel found her guilty. He added that her removal was premised on the fact that she approved contracts up to N2.8 billion without appropriation even though her approval limit was N2.5 million. headtopics.com

He said: “Count one is in the question of the fact that the panel says she is guilty; count two is due to the fact that a Managing Director of NPA with N2.5 million approval limit can approve N2.8 billion contract with no appropriation…”Mr Amaechi also accused her of changing agreements already approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) without consultations.

“But let’s wait until they bring the original copy because if I give you the photocopy, you will say it is fake. I will show you the original but I won’t allow you to read it because you would see the names of those prominent Nigerians that were indicted by the panel. I will rather read the areas that concern her and leave those prominent Nigerians, they didn’t look for my trouble.” headtopics.com

