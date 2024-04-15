Young Model Daughters of Aisha Ochuwa Group Limited's GMD Shine in the Spotlight

The most joy and fulfillment for parents is to see their children grow to start fulfilling God -given destiny.

Just as their mother, who knew the secret of beginning at a young agearly in life, as she began her business back in her undergraduate days at Babcock University, Misha Isabella Tella and Miriam Jasmine Tella have demonstrated so much dexterity that looks as if they were born strutting on the runway.

The same vivacious charm was in flowing show when they modelled for Ruff ‘n’ Tumble Nigeria, an indigenous premium brand for quality children’s clothing, shoes and accessories, Misha Isabella and Miriam Jasmine Tella sparkled in a a photoshoot for the company, with the kids’ breathtaking beauty, sophistication and acumen standing out so brightly.

” But seeing how things are going now, I can only be thankful to God and give my adorable and beautiful children all the best support that I can provide”, said the GMD of Alisha Ochuwa Limited.

Aisha Ochuwa Group Limited GMD Young Model Daughters Misha Isabella Tella Miriam Jasmine Tella Fashion Industry

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheNationNews / 🏆 6. in NG

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A&P Foods Limited Rebrands as pladis Foods Nigeria LimitedA&P Foods Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading biscuit companies, has changed its legal name and branding to pladis Foods Nigeria Limited, aligning it with pladis, a leading player in the global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) industry.

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Appointment of Mele Kyari as Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Company LimitedThe appointment of Mele Kyari as the group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has brought about significant changes in the company's trajectory and corporate governance. Kyari's plan to re-engineer administrative processes aims to transform the NNPCL into a world-class organization.

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Who advised you to plead guilty – Aisha Yesufu queries BobriskyAisha Yesufu, a popular social activist has blamed popular crossdresser, Bobrisky for pleading guilty to the count of naira mutilation. On Friday, Justice Abimbola Awogboro handed down a six-month sentence without the option of a fine.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Kano Govt’s ban on cross dressing films: Ahmad, Aisha Yesufu clash over BobriskyA former presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, has clashed with former Bring Back Our Girls, BBOG, campaigner, Aisha Yesufu, over a popular crossdresser, Following the ban on movies with contents of cross dressing and thuggery, Yesufu had slammed the Kano State Government, accusing it of hypocrisy.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Didier Deschamps defends limited role for Arsenal’s Saliba in France national teamFrance national team coach, Didier Deschamps has justified his cautious approach towards Arsenal's William Saliba, citing areas of improvement and a competitive hierarchy within the squad.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Axxela Limited Completes ₦15 Billion Bond IssuanceSub-Saharan African gas and power company, Axxela Limited, has successfully completed its ₦15 billion Series one Bond Issuance under its ₦50 billion Multi-Instrument Issuance Programme. The bond achieved an oversubscription at 109% despite challenging economic conditions.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »