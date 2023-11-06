Young Entrepreneur Turns Passion for Fashion into Successful Fabric Business

The 26-year-old entrepreneur graduated from The Polytechnic Ibadan, where she studied purchasing and supply chain management. She started her fabric business in 2019 out of her passion for fashion. Initially, she only sold crepe materials but later expanded to selling other fabrics like lace and Ankara.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LEADERSHİPNGA: JUST-IN: Gunshots As Ebonyi Union Election Turns Bloody, 25 Motorcycles Burnt, Cars VandalisedThe Special Assistant to the Ebonyi State Governor on Internal Security, Ivo Local Government Area, Hon Ike Cletus has described the burning of motorcycles,

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more »

GUARDİANNİGERİA: Interview with a Passionate DancerIn this interview, a dancer talks about her passion for dance and her journey in the industry.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more »

THENATİONNEWS: Mr Eazi confirms marriage with Temi OtedolaSinger and serial entrepreneur, Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, has officially confirmed his marriage to Temi Otedola

Source: TheNationNews | Read more »

LEADERSHİPNGA: Cross Rivers Sport Ministry Takes Aggressive Talent Hunt To Rural CommunitiesThe Cross River State Ministry of Sports Development has commenced a search for young talents in the rural areas of the state in order to groom them and

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more »

DAİLYPOSTNGR: Rivers: Mother of youth allegedly killed during impeachment protest appeals to Police to release corpseThe mother of a young man who was shot dead during a solidarity march on Tuesday by youths in Rivers State who were protesting against the planned impeachment of Governor Siminalayi Fubara by the State House of Assembly, is demanding the release of the body of her son.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »

CHANNELSTV: LIVE: NSA, IGP, INEC Chair Share Plans For Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo PollsBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more »