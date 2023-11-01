You’re very disrespectful – Yul Edochie slams Arise TV’s Rufai Oseni [VIDEO]

Edochie said: “My friend shut up and sit down! I’m talking to you! You have no right, you don’t have any moral justification to talk where people with integrity are talking! You are talking nonsense on national TV, you are a very disrespectful person, you have no respect for the laws of this country! In fact if someone like you becomes president, you will wipe out Nigerians.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LEADERSHIPNGA: Arise News' Rufai Oseni Acts Like God On National TV — Yul EdochieTop Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has berated Arise News Channel's achor, Rufai Oseni, over his face-off with a pro-Tinubu guest during the TV station's

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Actor Yul Edochie accuses Rufai Oseni of unprofessionalismPopular actor Yul Edochie has rained fire and brimstone on controversial journalist, Rufai Oseni over his recent exchange with APC chief...

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: You’re blind to ethics – Gov Alia’s CPS, Kula knocks Arise TV’s RufaiSir Tersoo Kula, Chief Press Secretary to the Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has taken a swipe at the controversial Arise TV presenter, Rufai Oseni, over his recent attitude towards guests.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Arise TV’s Rufai Oseni clashes with APC chieftain during live interviewRufai Oseni and a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Jesutega Onokpasa, went at it on Monday morning during the popular Arise TV show. Oseni, who was interviewing Onokpasa during the show, disagreed with the chieftain’s view concerning the fuel subsidy removal.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Arise TV's Reuben Abati Pens Hearty Birthday Message To Third WifeFormer Presidential Spokesperson and Arise News anchor, Dr. Reuben Abati, took to social media to celebrate his third wife Kikelomo Atanda-Owo’s birthday on

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: AFCON: Super Eagles in tough search for number one goalkeeperThe Super Eagles of Nigeria continue to battle with goalkeeper instability ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, in Ivory Coast. Before now, Nigeria had some of the best goalkeepers in Africa such as Peter Rufai, Best Ogedengbe, Ike Shorunmu, Alloy Agu and Vincent Enyeama.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕