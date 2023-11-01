You either perform or leave my cabinet, Tinubu tells ministers

Tinubu reiterated the commitment of his administration to take 50 million Nigerians out of poverty, saying, “Poverty is not a shameful thing, it is only unacceptable. And we have to banish it because it is unacceptable.”

“If you are performing there is nothing to fear. If you missed the objective, we review, if no performance you leave us. No one is an island and the buck stops on my desk. He said that the country was blessed with great talents around the world, adding that Nigeria was the biggest intellectually sound country in Africa.

“Let’s be proud that we are Nigerians, that we can do it, you can show leadership. We can fight to make democracy a lasting reference for the rest of Africa.” ”Point it to me I will resolve that conflict, that error, perfection is only that of Almighty God, but you are there to help me succeed. Success I must achieve by all means necessary.

”It started from the day I was sworn in that bold endeavor is only achieved through courage, determination, and focus leadership.”

