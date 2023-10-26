You can’t use double-barrel appraoch to remove Tinubu from power

The justice ruled in response to a petition from Atiku on the collation of results during the last presidential election.

Justice Okoro held that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, IREev was not a collation system. He held that INEC conducted elections at polling units; hence, it would not stop the collation if the portal stopped. Okoro also said INEC has the right to choose the form they want to transmit results.

