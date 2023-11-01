‘Yewa Awori occupies special position in our drive’

He said Ogun State is the industrial capital of Nigeria, because Ogun West has the highest concentration of factories and industrial hub in the country, as well as home to some of the largest industrial estates in the entire sub-Saharan Africa.

He reiterated that his government, to which the people confidently gave their mandate, understands their pains and is doing everything possible to ease the sufferings. Olu of Ilaro and paramount ruler of Yewaland, HRM, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, speaking through the Onimeko of Imeko, HRH, Oba Benjamin Olanite, said the importance of good roads could not be overemphasised.

A former member of the House of Representatives, Kazeem Salako, said Yewa Awori needed more provision of housing scheme, while calling attention to Atan-Alapoti road, completion of Sango-Ijoko-Akute road, construction of Mopin-Iyesi road, completion of Ota public water scheme, improvement of road networks in Ota GRA and rehabilitation of Agbara township road.

Replying to the demands, Governor Abiodun pleaded for patience, even as he stated that his administration was not looking away from their plight. The governor promised that with the recent agreement by the government at the Central for the reconstruction of Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Expressway, which is one of the major roads in the area by his administration, work will commence immediately to alleviate the sufferings of commuters on the road.

