Since its introduction and mass acceptance into men’s dress, the bow tie has experienced a great many changes in foronedand function and has transcended its purely formal and traditional stereotype. From street style, to the runway, to celebrity fashion, the bow tie has been reappropriated into a variety of different looks, breaking it free from the mold it once held as a purely formal accuessory

The tradition of adorning the neck with a knotted piece of fabric dates back to the 17th century. The Croatian soldiers of the Thirty Years War (1618-1648) were one of the first documented peoples to don a necktie, which they used to keep together the collars of their shirts. French soldiers brought the look back home with them after the war, and by the 1700s neckties were widely adopted by the upper classes, marking the time when neckties became a main feature in men’s dress.

In October of 1886, Pierre Lorillard designed a new style of formal wear, and wore it to a formal ball held at the Tuxedo club. Named after his family’s estate in Tuxedo Park (an area just outside of New York City), Lorillard’s tuxedo became an instant hit among other wealthy fashion enthusiasts. headtopics.com

Embedded in a long history of being thought of as a strictly male accessory (though there were many subcultures outside of mainstream fashion where women were known to don the bow tie), bow ties officially crossed gender lines into women’s wear in the 1920s and 30s when the look was picked up by silver screen stars Marlene Dietrich and Katharine Hepburn.

No longer bounded by the rigid sartorial rules of yesteryear, the bow tie has been revamped, redefined, and redesigned into an accessory that any stylistically savy individual can include into their unique look. High fashion elite and celebrities like Johnny Depp, Justin Timberlake, Rihanna, Drew Barrymore, and Janelle Monáe are not the only ones sporting the bow tie look on the daily. headtopics.com