Yahaya Bello offered me N70m to step down for his candidate – Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

He offered me N50 million at first, I turned it down. He then said 'How about N70m?' to stand down for his anointed candidate who was then a Senator. 'I told him I wasn't in the race for money. It was not for personal aggrandisement, but to make an impact on my people. And that annoyed him. 'Yahaya Bello does not like to be dared. He wants his words to be law.'

