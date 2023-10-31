Yahaya Bello congratulates Natasha after court sacks APC senator

”Let me also use this opportunity to congratulate everybody that has participated so far in this democratic process. This is the beauty of democracy,” he said. ”However, both Natasha Akpoti and Abubakar Ohere are my brother and sister. We all hailed from the same senatorial district, the same tribe and the same heritage,” Mr Bello said.
”Let us drive the course of development of our dear senatorial district our state and the nation at large. *We in Kogi central, we in Kogi State, we will continue to be united, we have a larger picture ahead of us which is the November 11 governorship election that we are poise to win with landslide,” he said.“All hands must be on the deck to ensure that we have a hitch-free campaign, a violent free election and resounding victory on the end of the day.”
The three-member panel, in a unanimous judgment delivered by Hamma Barka, upheld the judgment of the state’s election tribunal and dismissed the appeal filed by Abubakar Ohere of the APC. The panel agreed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) failed to give good reason for not collating results in parts of Kogi central particularly in Ganaja/Ajaokuta Ward where results in nine polling units were not collated.
Nigeria Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕
Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕
Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕
Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕
Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕
Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕