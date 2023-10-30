X to stop paying creators for posts corrected by fact-checkers, says Elon Musk

Elon Musk, owner and chief executive officer of X (formerly known as Twitter), says users who share fake contents or lies will not get paid for such posts.

In a post shared via the platform on Sunday, the billionaire businessman said posts that are being corrected by Community Notes, a fact-checking arm of X, will not be monetise.aims to simply debunk misleading tweets.become ineligible for revenue share. The idea is to maximise the incentive for accuracy over sensationalism,” Musk wrote.“Worth ‘noting’ that any attempts to weaponise Community Notes to demonetise people will be immediately obvious, because all code and data is open source.

The X owner said the revenue will be shared only with creators whose posts receive adverts in their reply threads.the billionaire noted that only the content creators who are subscribers to Twitter blue verified check mark will benefit from the gesture.Advertisement headtopics.com

